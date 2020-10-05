Log In or Subscribe to read more
Los Angeles Business Journal Realterm US Inc has bought a 147,721-square-foot industrial property at 2751 Skypark Drive in Torrance, Calif, for $81 million, or $54833/sf The Annapolis, Md, real estate investment and management company purchased the...
Dallas Morning News Ridgeline Capital Partners has bought a 70,000-square-foot medical-office building in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Dallas investor teamed with Harrison Street of Chicago to acquire the three-story property at 6121 North...
Phoenix Business Journal MAG Capital Partners has paid $128 million, or about $9797/sf, for a 130,656-square-foot office and industrial property in Phoenix The Fort Worth, Texas, investor bought the property, at 2525 East Beardsley Road, from...
Welltower Inc has sold its stake in a portfolio of 10 seniors-housing properties with a total of 1,507 units in a deal valued at $740 million The Toledo, Ohio, REIT sold the stake to a venture of AEW Capital Management and Merrill Gardens, a Seattle...
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has sold the 221-room Residence Inn in Cambridge, Mass, for $1075 million, or $486,425/room The Orlando, Fla, REIT had acquired the hotel in 2008 for $727 million, or $328,959/room It noted that the most recent sales...
South Florida Business Journal Two office buildings with a combined 66,578 square feet in Kendall, Fla, have been sold for $1675 million, or about $25158/sf Acropolis Realty LLC sold the buildings, at 8900 SW 107th Ave and 10700 SW 88th St, to...
Commercial Observer Prime Storage Group has paid $285 million for six self-storage and industrial facilities in the Bronx, NY The New York company bought the portfolio from Knickpoint Ventures in a deal brokered by Venture Capital Properties The...
REBusiness Online A private company has purchased the 240-unit Pine Brook Apartments at 5000 Belle Terrace in Bakersfield, Calif, for $22 million, or $91,667/unit The Mogharebi Group represented the seller, which was not identified The property,...
Dallas Business Journal Ground has broken on a 400,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Burleson, Texas, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas A venture of Yukon Ventures LLC of Austin, Texas, and Saxum Real Estate of Summit, NJ, is developing the...