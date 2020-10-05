Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit against the owner of Boston’s 711 Atlantic Ave office building The suit, filed in Suffolk County, Mass, Superior Court, alleges that the owner of the 99,000-square-foot property, Plymouth Rock...
Triad Business Journal Grubb Properties has proposed developing a six-story office building totaling 200,000 square feet in downtown Chapel Hill, NC The project is being planned for a site along East Rosemary Street and would include a 1,100-space...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ace Hardware is building a 710,000-square-foot distribution facility in Plant City, Fla, about 25 miles west of Tampa, Fla The industrial property is being developed by a venture of Blue Steel Development and Aspyre...
South Florida Business Journal Two office buildings with a combined 66,578 square feet in Kendall, Fla, have been sold for $1675 million, or about $25158/sf Acropolis Realty LLC sold the buildings, at 8900 SW 107th Ave and 10700 SW 88th St, to...
South Florida Business Journal Principal Real Estate Investors has provided $535 million of construction financing for the apartment component of the Pura Vida mixed-use project in Hialeah, Fla Coral Rock Development Group is the property’s...
Dallas Business Journal Ground has broken on a 400,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Burleson, Texas, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas A venture of Yukon Ventures LLC of Austin, Texas, and Saxum Real Estate of Summit, NJ, is developing the...
Dallas Business Journal Aimbridge Hospitality is eyeing leasing 125,000 square feet of office space at HQ53, a 250,000-sf building that’s been proposed for the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Cawley Partners has proposed the five-story property...
Dallas Morning News Seko Logistics is leasing about 100,000 square feet of industrial space at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Itasca, Ill, transportation and warehousing company is taking its space at 3051 West Airfield Road in...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Terwilliger Pappas is planning to break ground this month on Solis Cumming Town Center, a 320-unit residential property in the Atlanta suburb of Cumming, Ga The Charlotte, NC, company is teaming with Mill Green Partners on...