The Real Deal A $120 million, nonperforming construction loan against the 98-unit One Seaport residential condominium development in Manhattan has come to the sales market NKF Capital Markets is marketing the loan, which was originated by Bank Leumi...
New York Post Rudin Management Co is renovating the 12 million-square-foot office building at 80 Pine St in Manhattan The New York company has hired Fogarty Finger Architecture to design a new lobby and entryways as well as storefronts It also has...
Charlotte Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has announced plans to occupy a 566,800-square-foot distribution center in Charlotte, NC The industrial property, at 3620 Reeves Ridge Drive, is part of the WestPark 85 business complex and will serve as a...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ace Hardware is building a 710,000-square-foot distribution facility in Plant City, Fla, about 25 miles west of Tampa, Fla The industrial property is being developed by a venture of Blue Steel Development and Aspyre...
South Florida Business Journal Two office buildings with a combined 66,578 square feet in Kendall, Fla, have been sold for $1675 million, or about $25158/sf Acropolis Realty LLC sold the buildings, at 8900 SW 107th Ave and 10700 SW 88th St, to...
South Florida Business Journal Principal Real Estate Investors has provided $535 million of construction financing for the apartment component of the Pura Vida mixed-use project in Hialeah, Fla Coral Rock Development Group is the property’s...
Crain’s New York Business Developer Arben Mitaj has filed plans for a 111-unit apartment property in the Bronx, NY The property, at 2072 Anthony Ave, would have 12 floors The Department of Buildings last year rejected Mitaj’s plans for a...
Dallas Business Journal Ground has broken on a 400,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Burleson, Texas, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas A venture of Yukon Ventures LLC of Austin, Texas, and Saxum Real Estate of Summit, NJ, is developing the...
Dallas Business Journal Aimbridge Hospitality is eyeing leasing 125,000 square feet of office space at HQ53, a 250,000-sf building that’s been proposed for the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Cawley Partners has proposed the five-story property...