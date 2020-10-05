Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A $120 million, nonperforming construction loan against the 98-unit One Seaport residential condominium development in Manhattan has come to the sales market NKF Capital Markets is marketing the loan, which was originated by Bank Leumi...
New York Post Rudin Management Co is renovating the 12 million-square-foot office building at 80 Pine St in Manhattan The New York company has hired Fogarty Finger Architecture to design a new lobby and entryways as well as storefronts It also has...
Charlotte Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has announced plans to occupy a 566,800-square-foot distribution center in Charlotte, NC The industrial property, at 3620 Reeves Ridge Drive, is part of the WestPark 85 business complex and will serve as a...
Crain’s New York Business Developer Arben Mitaj has filed plans for a 111-unit apartment property in the Bronx, NY The property, at 2072 Anthony Ave, would have 12 floors The Department of Buildings last year rejected Mitaj’s plans for a...
Commercial Observer Prime Storage Group has paid $285 million for six self-storage and industrial facilities in the Bronx, NY The New York company bought the portfolio from Knickpoint Ventures in a deal brokered by Venture Capital Properties The...
Dallas Business Journal Ground has broken on a 400,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Burleson, Texas, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas A venture of Yukon Ventures LLC of Austin, Texas, and Saxum Real Estate of Summit, NJ, is developing the...
Dallas Business Journal Aimbridge Hospitality is eyeing leasing 125,000 square feet of office space at HQ53, a 250,000-sf building that’s been proposed for the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Cawley Partners has proposed the five-story property...
Dallas Morning News Seko Logistics is leasing about 100,000 square feet of industrial space at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Itasca, Ill, transportation and warehousing company is taking its space at 3051 West Airfield Road in...
The Real Deal The 132-room AKA Wall Street hotel in Manhattan has closed its doors for good A venture of Korman Communities, Prodigy Network and Shorewood Real Estate Group had acquired the extended-stay property, at 84 William St, in 2013 for $8...