Bloomberg Thomson Reuters Corp is considering selling its 50 percent stake in 3 Times Square, an 855,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan The company has hired an undisclosed adviser to solicit potential interest in the 30-story building,...
The Real Deal BRP Cos has filed plans to construct a 614-unit apartment project in Queens, NY The 12-story building, at 90-02 168th St, will include 127 parking spots, bicycle storage, a fitness center, art gallery and outdoor space BRP, of New...
Multi-Housing News The University of Minnesota has sold to an undisclosed buyer the 122-unit Stadium Village Apartments in Minneapolis for $25 million, or $204,918/unit JLL brokered the deal for the college Developed in 1960, the property has...
REBusiness Online Eaton Vance has bought the 102-unit Lofts at Lincoln Station Apartments in Lone Tree, Colo, for $305 million, or $299,019/unit The Boston investment company purchased the four-story building, at 9375 Station St, from...
Timberland Partners so far has raised $62 million of a targeted $100 million of equity commitments for its seventh investment fund, Timberland Partners Apartment Fund VII The vehicle, which is pursuing properties in the Midwest and Southeastern...
Boston Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit against the owner of Boston’s 711 Atlantic Ave office building The suit, filed in Suffolk County, Mass, Superior Court, alleges that the owner of the 99,000-square-foot property, Plymouth Rock...
The Real Deal A $120 million, nonperforming construction loan against the 98-unit One Seaport residential condominium development in Manhattan has come to the sales market NKF Capital Markets is marketing the loan, which was originated by Bank Leumi...
New York Post Rudin Management Co is renovating the 12 million-square-foot office building at 80 Pine St in Manhattan The New York company has hired Fogarty Finger Architecture to design a new lobby and entryways as well as storefronts It also has...
Los Angeles Business Journal Realterm US Inc has bought a 147,721-square-foot industrial property at 2751 Skypark Drive in Torrance, Calif, for $81 million, or $54833/sf The Annapolis, Md, real estate investment and management company purchased the...