Washington Business Journal EagleBank has provided $87 million of financing against the 532,904-square-foot Bethesda Towers office complex in Bethesda, Md A venture led by Moore & Associates of Bethesda owns the three-building property, at 4330,...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $365 million of financing against Metropolitan at 40 Park, a 130-unit apartment building in Morristown, NJ The loan allowed the owner, a venture of Woodmont Properties and Roseland Property Co, to...
Parkview Financial has provided $26 million of construction financing for the Art District Lofts, a 115-unit apartment property in Denver The eight-story property, which will include 2,622 square feet of ground-floor retail space, is being developed...
The Real Deal A $120 million, nonperforming construction loan against the 98-unit One Seaport residential condominium development in Manhattan has come to the sales market NKF Capital Markets is marketing the loan, which was originated by Bank Leumi...
Welltower Inc has sold its stake in a portfolio of 10 seniors-housing properties with a total of 1,507 units in a deal valued at $740 million The Toledo, Ohio, REIT sold the stake to a venture of AEW Capital Management and Merrill Gardens, a Seattle...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citigroup and Bank of America have provided $233 million of financing against the 74,520-square-foot warehouse at 535 Zerega Ave in the Bronx, NY Blackstone Group owns the property, which it had bought...
Barclays has provided a $483 million senior mortgage against 1334 York Ave, a 506,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan NKF Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate loan, which has a five-year term Sotheby’s, which owns and fully...
South Florida Business Journal Principal Real Estate Investors has provided $535 million of construction financing for the apartment component of the Pura Vida mixed-use project in Hialeah, Fla Coral Rock Development Group is the property’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $485 million, or $151,563/unit, for the 320-unit Vinings at Palm Bay in Palm Bay, Fla The Tampa, Fla, company bought the apartments from Abacus Capital Group, a New...