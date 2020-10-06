Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of SK Commercial Realty, Goldenrod Co and the Atlanta Braves professional baseball team plan to redevelop the Circle 75 Office Park in that city into a massive mixed-use project Plans for the redevelopment...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Heritage Insurance has signed a lease to fully occupy an 88,463-square-foot office building at the 300,000-sf Westshore City Center complex in Tampa, Fla The Clearwater, Fla, insurance company is taking its space at 1401...
South Florida Business Journal A joint venture of H&R REIT and Urban-X Group has opened its River Landing Shops & Residences mixed-use development in Miami The property was built on 814 acres at 1500 NW North River Drive along the Miami...
South Florida Business Journal Consolidated Real Estate Investments is considering redeveloping the former home of the Vann Academy in Sweetwater, Fla, into 244 affordable-housing units geared towards seniors The school sits on 51 acres at 400 NW...
The Real Deal BRP Cos has filed plans to construct a 614-unit apartment project in Queens, NY The 12-story building, at 90-02 168th St, will include 127 parking spots, bicycle storage, a fitness center, art gallery and outdoor space BRP, of New...
San Antonio Business Journal Cypress Real Estate Advisors has opened the 150-unit Magnolia Heights Apartments in suburban San Antonio The high-end property, which sits on 146 acres at 5500 Broadway St in Alamo Heights, Texas, includes a retail...
The Real Deal A $120 million, nonperforming construction loan against the 98-unit One Seaport residential condominium development in Manhattan has come to the sales market NKF Capital Markets is marketing the loan, which was originated by Bank Leumi...
New York Post Rudin Management Co is renovating the 12 million-square-foot office building at 80 Pine St in Manhattan The New York company has hired Fogarty Finger Architecture to design a new lobby and entryways as well as storefronts It also has...
Triad Business Journal Grubb Properties has proposed developing a six-story office building totaling 200,000 square feet in downtown Chapel Hill, NC The project is being planned for a site along East Rosemary Street and would include a 1,100-space...