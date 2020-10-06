Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Signature Properties has paid $29 million, or nearly $190,790/unit, for the 152-unit Glen apartment property in Falls Church, Va The Baltimore company acquired the property from Monitor Corp of Boca Raton, Fla, which had owned it for 30 years...
Bloomberg Thomson Reuters Corp is considering selling its 50 percent stake in 3 Times Square, an 855,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan The company has hired an undisclosed adviser to solicit potential interest in the 30-story building,...
Bloomberg Brookfield Asset Management is considering bidding for the 636,044-square-foot office building at 410 Tenth Ave in Manhattan A venture of SL Green Realty Corp and the Kaufman Organization has been looking to sell the property for $11...
Multi-Housing News The University of Minnesota has sold to an undisclosed buyer the 122-unit Stadium Village Apartments in Minneapolis for $25 million, or $204,918/unit JLL brokered the deal for the college Developed in 1960, the property has...
REBusiness Online Eaton Vance has bought the 102-unit Lofts at Lincoln Station Apartments in Lone Tree, Colo, for $305 million, or $299,019/unit The Boston investment company purchased the four-story building, at 9375 Station St, from...
Timberland Partners so far has raised $62 million of a targeted $100 million of equity commitments for its seventh investment fund, Timberland Partners Apartment Fund VII The vehicle, which is pursuing properties in the Midwest and Southeastern...
Los Angeles Business Journal Realterm US Inc has bought a 147,721-square-foot industrial property at 2751 Skypark Drive in Torrance, Calif, for $81 million, or $54833/sf The Annapolis, Md, real estate investment and management company purchased the...
Dallas Morning News ClearWorth Capital has bought Renaissance Parc, a 294-unit apartment property at 5151 Verde Valley Lane in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Berkadia brokered the deal and arranged acquisition financing,...
Dallas Morning News Ridgeline Capital Partners has bought a 70,000-square-foot medical-office building in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Dallas investor teamed with Harrison Street of Chicago to acquire the three-story property at 6121 North...