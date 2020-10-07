Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Golden East Investors and Pacific Retail Capital Partners has been selected to take over management of a portfolio of seven shopping malls that Starwood Capital Group had capitalized with an Israeli bond offering and a total of $780...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing increased by 39 percent last month, to 1,885 loans with a balance of $5637 billion from $5425 billion in August, according to Trepp LLC That amounts to 1048 percent of the $53767 billion universe, up...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has originated $33 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 208-unit St Andrews at Palm Aire Apartments in Pompano Beach, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Scully Co of Jenkintown,...
Washington Business Journal EagleBank has provided $87 million of financing against the 532,904-square-foot Bethesda Towers office complex in Bethesda, Md A venture led by Moore & Associates of Bethesda owns the three-building property, at 4330,...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $365 million of financing against Metropolitan at 40 Park, a 130-unit apartment building in Morristown, NJ The loan allowed the owner, a venture of Woodmont Properties and Roseland Property Co, to...
Parkview Financial has provided $26 million of construction financing for the Art District Lofts, a 115-unit apartment property in Denver The eight-story property, which will include 2,622 square feet of ground-floor retail space, is being developed...
The Real Deal A $120 million, nonperforming construction loan against the 98-unit One Seaport residential condominium development in Manhattan has come to the sales market NKF Capital Markets is marketing the loan, which was originated by Bank Leumi...
Welltower Inc has sold its stake in a portfolio of 10 seniors-housing properties with a total of 1,507 units in a deal valued at $740 million The Toledo, Ohio, REIT sold the stake to a venture of AEW Capital Management and Merrill Gardens, a Seattle...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citigroup and Bank of America have provided $233 million of financing against the 74,520-square-foot warehouse at 535 Zerega Ave in the Bronx, NY Blackstone Group owns the property, which it had bought...