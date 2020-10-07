Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bailard Inc has paid $3825 million, or $50059/sf, for a 76,410-square-foot office building at 250 Holger Way in San Jose, Calif The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from KBS REIT II Inc, which was represented in the sale by...
Triangle Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $607 million, or about $205,068/unit, for The Villages at Westford, a 296-unit apartment property in Apex, NC The New York investment giant bought the property, which sits on 316 acres at 2900...
Triangle Business Journal Eaton Vance Real Estate Investment Group has bought the 245-unit Leigh House Apartments in Raleigh, NC, for $5525 million, or about $225,510/unit The Boston company purchased the property from a joint venture of KKR Inc and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Mesirow Financial has bought a 210-unit apartment property in Atlanta for $715 million, or about $340,476/unit The Chicago company bought the complex, at 92 West Paces Ferry Road NW, from PGIM Real Estate, which had...
Cortland has paid $9675 million, or $233,132/unit, for the 415-unit MetroPointe Apartments in Tempe, Ariz The Atlanta investor purchased the property from Rockwood Capital, which had acquired it in July 2018 for $76 million Institutional Property...
Dallas CityBizList An affiliate of Crow Holdings has sold a 234,000-square-foot distribution building in Atlanta for an undisclosed price TA Realty was the buyer The industrial property, South Fulton Logistics Center, opened last year in the...
Bisnow Signature Properties has paid $29 million, or nearly $190,790/unit, for the 152-unit Glen apartment property in Falls Church, Va The Baltimore company acquired the property from Monitor Corp of Boca Raton, Fla, which had owned it for 30 years...
A venture of Akridge and Stockbridge Capital Group has sold the 108,118-square-foot office building at 1199 North Fairfax St in Alexandria, Va, for $294 million, or nearly $272/sf The buyer, Whitaker Investment Co of San Diego, funded the purchase...
Bloomberg Thomson Reuters Corp is considering selling its 50 percent stake in 3 Times Square, an 855,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan The company has hired an undisclosed adviser to solicit potential interest in the 30-story building,...