Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Midland Loan Services has put the $219 million CMBS loan against the Country Club Mall in western Maryland on the sales block The loan, securitized through JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust,...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing increased by 39 percent last month, to 1,885 loans with a balance of $5637 billion from $5425 billion in August, according to Trepp LLC That amounts to 1048 percent of the $53767 billion universe, up...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30-days late declined again last month, to $479 billion from $488 billion in August, according to Trepp LLC It marks the third straight month that the delinquency volume has declined But 800 loans totaling...
The coronavirus pandemic continued to wreak havoc on the commercial mortgage sector during the third quarter, as evidenced by the anemic $104 billion of domestic, private-label CMBS issuance That was an improvement from the second quarter's $9...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 28 hotels, from full-service to limited-service properties, are being offered via the Ten-X auction platform through brokers that include JLL, Marcus & Millichap and CBRE Bidding will take...
Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc has reached a settlement with the SEC over charges the regulatory agency had made with regard to ratings adjustments Kroll had made involving CMBS and collateralized loan obligations The rating agency agreed to pay just...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The value of the Cassa Times Square hotel/retail property in Manhattan has been chopped by more than half, to $321 million from $689 million, in a June appraisal That compares with the property’s $342...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report At least $19 billion of the $27 billion of debt that Highgate Holdings will assume through its acquisition of a massive hotel portfolio from Colony Capital Inc is securitized The largest piece of that is...
Service Properties Trust, the former Hospitality Properties Trust, said it has requested that Marriott International Inc, which manages 122 of its hotel properties, pony up the $11 million to cover missed payments it owes under its agreement It...