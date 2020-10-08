Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Capital Commercial Investments Inc is building the Bergstrom Technology Park, a five-building complex near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport The property is being built on a 195-acre site in Austin, Texas, and...
Crain’s New York Business Flag Luxury Group plans on opening a 250-room Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood next fall The developer topped off the 45-story building in August Its top four floors will feature 16...
The Real Deal Citizens Bank is conducting a foreclosure auction in December for the ownership interest in a pair of retail condominium units in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood Eastdil Secured is representing the bank, which holds mezzanine debt...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Property Partners has arranged a one-year extension for another $5678 million of mortgage debt against three strong-performing malls The company had assumed the three malls – the Tucson...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Midland Loan Services has put the $219 million CMBS loan against the Country Club Mall in western Maryland on the sales block The loan, securitized through JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust,...
Real Estate NJ Kushner Real Estate Group has broken ground on a 213-unit apartment property in Bayonne, NJ The developer plans on completing construction by the end of next year The property is the second phase of the Bay 151 apartment complex at...
Crain’s New York Business Genting Group plans on opening a 400-room Hyatt Regency hotel during the first quarter at the Resorts World Casino in Queens, NY The casino, at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd, opened in 2011 Genting, with its headquarters in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has originated $33 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 208-unit St Andrews at Palm Aire Apartments in Pompano Beach, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Scully Co of Jenkintown,...
Washington Business Journal EagleBank has provided $87 million of financing against the 532,904-square-foot Bethesda Towers office complex in Bethesda, Md A venture led by Moore & Associates of Bethesda owns the three-building property, at 4330,...