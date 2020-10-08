Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal A 206-room Holiday Inn hotel in the Washington, DC, suburb of Greenbelt, Md, will be sold tomorrow at a foreclosure auction The property, at 7200 Hanover Drive, serves as collateral for $82 million of debt that’s...
Bisnow Walmart Labs, which this summer signed a lease to fully occupy a Herndon, Va, office building, is now looking to sublease the space The technology arm of Walmart has hired CBRE to sublease the 162,357-square-foot building at 2245 Monroe St...
Washington Business Journal EagleBank has provided $87 million of financing against the 532,904-square-foot Bethesda Towers office complex in Bethesda, Md A venture led by Moore & Associates of Bethesda owns the three-building property, at 4330,...
Bisnow Signature Properties has paid $29 million, or nearly $190,790/unit, for the 152-unit Glen apartment property in Falls Church, Va The Baltimore company acquired the property from Monitor Corp of Boca Raton, Fla, which had owned it for 30 years...
Bloomberg Thomson Reuters Corp is considering selling its 50 percent stake in 3 Times Square, an 855,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan The company has hired an undisclosed adviser to solicit potential interest in the 30-story building,...
Bloomberg Brookfield Asset Management is considering bidding for the 636,044-square-foot office building at 410 Tenth Ave in Manhattan A venture of SL Green Realty Corp and the Kaufman Organization has been looking to sell the property for $11...
Pittsburgh Business Times RDC Inc plans on breaking ground this month on the 370-unit Brewer’s Block apartment property in Pittsburgh The property, at 3250 Liberty Ave, will also have 320 parking spaces and parking for 150 bicycles It will sit...
Philadelphia Business Journal Stalwart Equities Inc has proposed constructing a 916,300-square-foot warehouse in the Philadelphia suburb of Falls, Pa The Brooklyn, NY, developer has agreed to acquire a 96-acre site off Pennsylvania Avenue near the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 28 hotels, from full-service to limited-service properties, are being offered via the Ten-X auction platform through brokers that include JLL, Marcus & Millichap and CBRE Bidding will take...