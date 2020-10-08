Log In or Subscribe to read more
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $33 million of financing for the construction of 5803 Centre Ave, a 161-unit apartment property that’s being developed in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood The property, which will have 6,000 square feet...
Crain’s New York Business Flag Luxury Group plans on opening a 250-room Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood next fall The developer topped off the 45-story building in August Its top four floors will feature 16...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Property Partners has arranged a one-year extension for another $5678 million of mortgage debt against three strong-performing malls The company had assumed the three malls – the Tucson...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Midland Loan Services has put the $219 million CMBS loan against the Country Club Mall in western Maryland on the sales block The loan, securitized through JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust,...
Real Estate NJ Kushner Real Estate Group has broken ground on a 213-unit apartment property in Bayonne, NJ The developer plans on completing construction by the end of next year The property is the second phase of the Bay 151 apartment complex at...
Crain’s New York Business Genting Group plans on opening a 400-room Hyatt Regency hotel during the first quarter at the Resorts World Casino in Queens, NY The casino, at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd, opened in 2011 Genting, with its headquarters in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has originated $33 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 208-unit St Andrews at Palm Aire Apartments in Pompano Beach, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Scully Co of Jenkintown,...
Washington Business Journal EagleBank has provided $87 million of financing against the 532,904-square-foot Bethesda Towers office complex in Bethesda, Md A venture led by Moore & Associates of Bethesda owns the three-building property, at 4330,...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $365 million of financing against Metropolitan at 40 Park, a 130-unit apartment building in Morristown, NJ The loan allowed the owner, a venture of Woodmont Properties and Roseland Property Co, to...