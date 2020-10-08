Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pasquale Cardone, a Citi CMBS trader who left earlier this year, has launched an investment operation that’ll take opportunistic positions in CMBS and real estate equity securities He’s...
South Florida Business Journal Federation Gardens, an 80-unit affordable-housing property in Miami, has been sold for $1785 million, or $223,125/unit The Jewish Federation of Broward County, a Davie, Fla, nonprofit, sold the property to Fairstead...
Orlando Business Journal Affiliates of Richland Capital Holdings has paid $43 million, or about $13463/sf, for the Airport Commerce Center, a 319,386-square-foot industrial property in Orlando, Fla TA Realty of Boston sold the property in a deal...
A venture of Ideal Capital Group and Tilden Properties has paid $64 million, or $213,333/unit, for the 300-unit Silver Ridge Apartments in West Reno, Nev The venture purchased the 30-year old property, at 1555 Sky Valley Road, from an investor...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Property Partners has arranged a one-year extension for another $5678 million of mortgage debt against three strong-performing malls The company had assumed the three malls – the Tucson...
Rentvcom Vesta Property Management has bought the 51-unit Providence Landing Apartments in Federal Way, Wash, for $11 million, or $215,686/unit The Puyallup, Wash, investment company purchased the property, on 28 acres at 31220 28th Ave South, from...
Bailard Inc has paid $3825 million, or $50059/sf, for a 76,410-square-foot office building at 250 Holger Way in San Jose, Calif The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from KBS REIT II Inc, which was represented in the sale by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Midland Loan Services has put the $219 million CMBS loan against the Country Club Mall in western Maryland on the sales block The loan, securitized through JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust,...
Triangle Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $607 million, or about $205,068/unit, for The Villages at Westford, a 296-unit apartment property in Apex, NC The New York investment giant bought the property, which sits on 316 acres at 2900...