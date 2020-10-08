Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal A 206-room Holiday Inn hotel in the Washington, DC, suburb of Greenbelt, Md, will be sold tomorrow at a foreclosure auction The property, at 7200 Hanover Drive, serves as collateral for $82 million of debt that’s...
Bisnow Carr Properties is offering for sale a 49 percent stake in the 869,000-square-foot Midtown Center office complex in Washington, DC The Washington company has hired JLL to market the stake, in a deal that could value the building at $1...
Washington Business Journal EagleBank has provided $87 million of financing against the 532,904-square-foot Bethesda Towers office complex in Bethesda, Md A venture led by Moore & Associates of Bethesda owns the three-building property, at 4330,...
Bisnow Signature Properties has paid $29 million, or nearly $190,790/unit, for the 152-unit Glen apartment property in Falls Church, Va The Baltimore company acquired the property from Monitor Corp of Boca Raton, Fla, which had owned it for 30 years...
Boston Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit against the owner of Boston’s 711 Atlantic Ave office building The suit, filed in Suffolk County, Mass, Superior Court, alleges that the owner of the 99,000-square-foot property, Plymouth Rock...
Charlotte Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has announced plans to occupy a 566,800-square-foot distribution center in Charlotte, NC The industrial property, at 3620 Reeves Ridge Drive, is part of the WestPark 85 business complex and will serve as a...
Dallas Business Journal Ground has broken on a 400,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Burleson, Texas, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas A venture of Yukon Ventures LLC of Austin, Texas, and Saxum Real Estate of Summit, NJ, is developing the...
Dallas Business Journal Aimbridge Hospitality is eyeing leasing 125,000 square feet of office space at HQ53, a 250,000-sf building that’s been proposed for the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Cawley Partners has proposed the five-story property...
Pittsburgh Business Times RDC Inc plans on breaking ground this month on the 370-unit Brewer’s Block apartment property in Pittsburgh The property, at 3250 Liberty Ave, will also have 320 parking spaces and parking for 150 bicycles It will sit...