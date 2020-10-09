Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Silverstein Properties has secured $165 million of financing against the 651,981-square-foot office building at 120 Wall St in lower Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided $95 million of the debt, while...
ACORE Capital has provided $889 million of financing for the construction of the 236-unit Fremont Apartments that a venture of Lincoln Property Co and Bridge Investment Group is developing on the banks of the Willamette River in Portland, Ore The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $652 million distressed loan against the Southland Mall near downtown Miami has been put up for sale The loan is the last remaining asset in the collateral pool for JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has originated a $25 million Fannie Mae loan against the 240-unit Buena Vista apartment property in Tampa, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Westside Capital Group of Miami, to...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $33 million of financing for the construction of 5803 Centre Ave, a 161-unit apartment property that’s being developed in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood The property, which will have 6,000 square feet...
The Real Deal Citizens Bank is conducting a foreclosure auction in December for the ownership interest in a pair of retail condominium units in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood Eastdil Secured is representing the bank, which holds mezzanine debt...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Property Partners has arranged a one-year extension for another $5678 million of mortgage debt against three strong-performing malls The company had assumed the three malls – the Tucson...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Midland Loan Services has put the $219 million CMBS loan against the Country Club Mall in western Maryland on the sales block The loan, securitized through JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has originated $33 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 208-unit St Andrews at Palm Aire Apartments in Pompano Beach, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Scully Co of Jenkintown,...