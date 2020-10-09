Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Silverstein Properties has secured $165 million of financing against the 651,981-square-foot office building at 120 Wall St in lower Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided $95 million of the debt, while...
Investment bank Brean Capital has hired a team of seasoned CMBS servicing professionals and launched a commercial mortgage special servicing operation, Brean Real Estate Solutions The team is comprised of Julie Madnick, Henry Bieber and Linda...
ACORE Capital has provided $889 million of financing for the construction of the 236-unit Fremont Apartments that a venture of Lincoln Property Co and Bridge Investment Group is developing on the banks of the Willamette River in Portland, Ore The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has originated a $25 million Fannie Mae loan against the 240-unit Buena Vista apartment property in Tampa, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Westside Capital Group of Miami, to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pasquale Cardone, a Citi CMBS trader who left earlier this year, has launched an investment operation that’ll take opportunistic positions in CMBS and real estate equity securities He’s...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $33 million of financing for the construction of 5803 Centre Ave, a 161-unit apartment property that’s being developed in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood The property, which will have 6,000 square feet...
Morgan Properties has paid $323 million, or $99,201/unit, for 19 apartment properties with 3,256 units in North and South Carolina The company bought the portfolio from Threshold Capital and has lined up debt from PGIM Real Estate, allowing it to...
The Real Deal Citizens Bank is conducting a foreclosure auction in December for the ownership interest in a pair of retail condominium units in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood Eastdil Secured is representing the bank, which holds mezzanine debt...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Property Partners has arranged a one-year extension for another $5678 million of mortgage debt against three strong-performing malls The company had assumed the three malls – the Tucson...