Urban American has partnered with Madison International Realty to pay $140 million, or $303,347/unit, for the 460-unit Marquis at the Parkway Apartments in Denver The venture bought the property, at 1170 Galapago St, from a venture of Consolidated...
Boston Business Journal NorthBridge Partners Inc has agreed to acquire the Showcase Cinema de Lux movie theater in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The Wakefield, Mass, developer is buying the property from National Amusements Inc NorthBridge plans...
Rentvcom KDF Communities has bought the 166-unit Five Points Senior Apartments in Huntington Beach, Calif, for $49 million, or $295,180/unit Colliers International brokered the deal The property, at 18561 Florida St, was developed as a 55-and-older...
Columbia Property Trust Inc has sold a 45 percent stake in the 381,000-square-foot office building at 221 Main St in San Francisco to Allianz Real Estate for $180 million The deal values the 16-story building, which was constructed in 1973, at $400...
South Florida Business Journal Federation Gardens, an 80-unit affordable-housing property in Miami, has been sold for $1785 million, or $223,125/unit The Jewish Federation of Broward County, a Davie, Fla, nonprofit, sold the property to Fairstead...
Orlando Business Journal Affiliates of Richland Capital Holdings has paid $43 million, or about $13463/sf, for the Airport Commerce Center, a 319,386-square-foot industrial property in Orlando, Fla TA Realty of Boston sold the property in a deal...
Washington Business Journal A 206-room Holiday Inn hotel in the Washington, DC, suburb of Greenbelt, Md, will be sold tomorrow at a foreclosure auction The property, at 7200 Hanover Drive, serves as collateral for $82 million of debt that’s...
Morgan Properties has paid $323 million, or $99,201/unit, for 19 apartment properties with 3,256 units in North and South Carolina The company bought the portfolio from Threshold Capital and has lined up debt from PGIM Real Estate, allowing it to...
A venture of Ideal Capital Group and Tilden Properties has paid $64 million, or $213,333/unit, for the 300-unit Silver Ridge Apartments in West Reno, Nev The venture purchased the 30-year old property, at 1555 Sky Valley Road, from an investor...