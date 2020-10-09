Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business The vacancy rate for Manhattan apartment properties last month increased to 6 percent, according to a report from Douglas Elliman That’s up from 2 percent last September and 51 percent in August Meanwhile, the...
Dallas Morning News Microsoft has agreed to lease 80,000 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The tech giant is taking its space at the 340,000-sf VariSpace Southlake development at 1900 West Kirkwood Blvd It will...
Dallas Morning News Centurion American Development Group broke ground this week on a 52-acre mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of North Richland Hills, Texas The project, dubbed City Point, is being built along Grapevine Highway on the site of...
Austin Business Journal Capital Commercial Investments Inc is building the Bergstrom Technology Park, a five-building complex near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport The property is being built on a 195-acre site in Austin, Texas, and...
Bisnow Walmart Labs, which this summer signed a lease to fully occupy a Herndon, Va, office building, is now looking to sublease the space The technology arm of Walmart has hired CBRE to sublease the 162,357-square-foot building at 2245 Monroe St...
San Antonio Business Journal Cypress Real Estate Advisors has opened the 150-unit Magnolia Heights Apartments in suburban San Antonio The high-end property, which sits on 146 acres at 5500 Broadway St in Alamo Heights, Texas, includes a retail...
Boston Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit against the owner of Boston’s 711 Atlantic Ave office building The suit, filed in Suffolk County, Mass, Superior Court, alleges that the owner of the 99,000-square-foot property, Plymouth Rock...
Dallas Morning News ClearWorth Capital has bought Renaissance Parc, a 294-unit apartment property at 5151 Verde Valley Lane in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Berkadia brokered the deal and arranged acquisition financing,...
Dallas Morning News Ridgeline Capital Partners has bought a 70,000-square-foot medical-office building in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Dallas investor teamed with Harrison Street of Chicago to acquire the three-story property at 6121 North...