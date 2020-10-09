Log In or Subscribe to read more
Urban American has partnered with Madison International Realty to pay $140 million, or $303,347/unit, for the 460-unit Marquis at the Parkway Apartments in Denver The venture bought the property, at 1170 Galapago St, from a venture of Consolidated...
The Real Deal Silverback Development plans on constructing a 200-unit apartment property at 580 Gerard Ave in the Bronx, NY The New York firm will set aside 30 percent of those units as affordable housing The property will include a retail component...
Crain’s New York Business The vacancy rate for Manhattan apartment properties last month increased to 6 percent, according to a report from Douglas Elliman That’s up from 2 percent last September and 51 percent in August Meanwhile, the...
Triangle Business Journal Turnbridge Equities has paid $372 million, or about $20667/sf, for The Tower at Mutual Plaza, a 180,000-square-foot office building in downtown Durham, NC The New York company purchased the 14-story property, formerly the...
ACORE Capital has provided $889 million of financing for the construction of the 236-unit Fremont Apartments that a venture of Lincoln Property Co and Bridge Investment Group is developing on the banks of the Willamette River in Portland, Ore The...
Rentvcom KDF Communities has bought the 166-unit Five Points Senior Apartments in Huntington Beach, Calif, for $49 million, or $295,180/unit Colliers International brokered the deal The property, at 18561 Florida St, was developed as a 55-and-older...
Dallas Morning News Centurion American Development Group broke ground this week on a 52-acre mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of North Richland Hills, Texas The project, dubbed City Point, is being built along Grapevine Highway on the site of...
Columbia Property Trust Inc has sold a 45 percent stake in the 381,000-square-foot office building at 221 Main St in San Francisco to Allianz Real Estate for $180 million The deal values the 16-story building, which was constructed in 1973, at $400...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $33 million of financing for the construction of 5803 Centre Ave, a 161-unit apartment property that’s being developed in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood The property, which will have 6,000 square feet...