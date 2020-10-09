Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal NorthBridge Partners Inc has agreed to acquire the Showcase Cinema de Lux movie theater in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The Wakefield, Mass, developer is buying the property from National Amusements Inc NorthBridge plans...
Triangle Business Journal Turnbridge Equities has paid $372 million, or about $20667/sf, for The Tower at Mutual Plaza, a 180,000-square-foot office building in downtown Durham, NC The New York company purchased the 14-story property, formerly the...
Rentvcom KDF Communities has bought the 166-unit Five Points Senior Apartments in Huntington Beach, Calif, for $49 million, or $295,180/unit Colliers International brokered the deal The property, at 18561 Florida St, was developed as a 55-and-older...
Columbia Property Trust Inc has sold a 45 percent stake in the 381,000-square-foot office building at 221 Main St in San Francisco to Allianz Real Estate for $180 million The deal values the 16-story building, which was constructed in 1973, at $400...
South Florida Business Journal Federation Gardens, an 80-unit affordable-housing property in Miami, has been sold for $1785 million, or $223,125/unit The Jewish Federation of Broward County, a Davie, Fla, nonprofit, sold the property to Fairstead...
Orlando Business Journal Affiliates of Richland Capital Holdings has paid $43 million, or about $13463/sf, for the Airport Commerce Center, a 319,386-square-foot industrial property in Orlando, Fla TA Realty of Boston sold the property in a deal...
Morgan Properties has paid $323 million, or $99,201/unit, for 19 apartment properties with 3,256 units in North and South Carolina The company bought the portfolio from Threshold Capital and has lined up debt from PGIM Real Estate, allowing it to...
A venture of Ideal Capital Group and Tilden Properties has paid $64 million, or $213,333/unit, for the 300-unit Silver Ridge Apartments in West Reno, Nev The venture purchased the 30-year old property, at 1555 Sky Valley Road, from an investor...
Rentvcom Vesta Property Management has bought the 51-unit Providence Landing Apartments in Federal Way, Wash, for $11 million, or $215,686/unit The Puyallup, Wash, investment company purchased the property, on 28 acres at 31220 28th Ave South, from...