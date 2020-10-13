Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business The vacancy rate for Manhattan apartment properties last month increased to 6 percent, according to a report from Douglas Elliman That’s up from 2 percent last September and 51 percent in August Meanwhile, the...
Dallas Business Journal Denbury Inc has signed a lease for 104,841 square feet of headquarters space at the Legacy Union One office building in Plano, Texas The independent oil and gas company is subleasing three floors in the 12-story property from...
Dallas Morning News Microsoft has agreed to lease 80,000 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The tech giant is taking its space at the 340,000-sf VariSpace Southlake development at 1900 West Kirkwood Blvd It will...
Bisnow Walmart Labs, which this summer signed a lease to fully occupy a Herndon, Va, office building, is now looking to sublease the space The technology arm of Walmart has hired CBRE to sublease the 162,357-square-foot building at 2245 Monroe St...
Boston Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit against the owner of Boston’s 711 Atlantic Ave office building The suit, filed in Suffolk County, Mass, Superior Court, alleges that the owner of the 99,000-square-foot property, Plymouth Rock...
Charlotte Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has announced plans to occupy a 566,800-square-foot distribution center in Charlotte, NC The industrial property, at 3620 Reeves Ridge Drive, is part of the WestPark 85 business complex and will serve as a...
Dallas Business Journal Ground has broken on a 400,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Burleson, Texas, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas A venture of Yukon Ventures LLC of Austin, Texas, and Saxum Real Estate of Summit, NJ, is developing the...
Dallas Business Journal Aimbridge Hospitality is eyeing leasing 125,000 square feet of office space at HQ53, a 250,000-sf building that’s been proposed for the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Cawley Partners has proposed the five-story property...
Dallas Morning News Seko Logistics is leasing about 100,000 square feet of industrial space at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Itasca, Ill, transportation and warehousing company is taking its space at 3051 West Airfield Road in...