Commercial Observer The 1,015-room Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan will close permanently by the end of the year The 19-story property, at 45 East 45th St, is owned by Pakistan International Airlines It sits between Vanderbilt avenue and Madison...
Triangle Business Journal Turnbridge Equities has paid $372 million, or about $20667/sf, for The Tower at Mutual Plaza, a 180,000-square-foot office building in downtown Durham, NC The New York company purchased the 14-story property, formerly the...
Washington Business Journal A 206-room Holiday Inn hotel in the Washington, DC, suburb of Greenbelt, Md, will be sold tomorrow at a foreclosure auction The property, at 7200 Hanover Drive, serves as collateral for $82 million of debt that’s...
Crain’s New York Business Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, or CIBC, has sued Harbor Group International over missed mortgage payments against the 18,371 square feet of retail space at 445 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The suit, filed in New York...
Commercial Observer Carter Management Corp has paid $51 million for the stalled residential condominium project at 305 East 61st St in Manhattan The property was purchased at a recent bankruptcy auction Maltz Auctions and Rosewood Realty arranged...
The Real Deal Regus has thrown six of its locations in New York City into bankruptcy Four of the flexible-office provider’s locations are in midtown Manhattan: 1325 Sixth Ave, 1501 Broadway, 424-434 West 33rd St and 1740 Broadway The others...
The Real Deal A 225-room hotel project in New Rochelle, NY, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Ward Capital Management, a Dobbs Ferry, NY, developer, had received approval last summer to build the 24-story property at 115 Cedar St It was scheduled...
Reuters Town Sports International Inc, the owner of 185 fitness centers in Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection The company’s portfolio includes 99 New York Sports Clubs Most of its...
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has sold its Embassy Suites Midtown Manhattan hotel, allowing it to eliminate its obligations under the 310-room property’s mortgage and mezzanine indebtedness The Dallas REIT in May had said the property’s...