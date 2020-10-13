Log In or Subscribe to read more
Jonathan Rose Cos, a long-time investor in affordable-housing properties, has raised its largest commingled fund ever, Rose Fund V, which was oversubscribed, with $525 million of equity commitments The company had set a $500 million top-end target...
Los Angeles Times A venture of LIVWRK and DFH Partners has agreed to buy the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, an 869,000-square-foot retail center in Los Angeles The venture stepped in to buy the property, at 3650 West Martin Luther King Blvd,...
JCM Partners has the 232-unit Camden Parc Apartments at 199 Aegean Way in Vacaville, Calif, for $58 million, or $250,000/unit The Concord, Calif, property investor sold the property, 30 miles west of downtown Sacramento, to an investor group, Camden...
Trion Properties has partnered with AMC Investments to buy the 64-unit Hood Apartments at 1833 Southeast 6th St in Gresham, Ore, for $12 million, or $187,500/unit The partnership purchased the property from an investor group that was represented by...
Urban American has partnered with Madison International Realty to pay $140 million, or $303,347/unit, for the 460-unit Marquis at the Parkway Apartments in Denver The venture bought the property, at 1170 Galapago St, from a venture of Consolidated...
Boston Business Journal NorthBridge Partners Inc has agreed to acquire the Showcase Cinema de Lux movie theater in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The Wakefield, Mass, developer is buying the property from National Amusements Inc NorthBridge plans...
Triangle Business Journal Turnbridge Equities has paid $372 million, or about $20667/sf, for The Tower at Mutual Plaza, a 180,000-square-foot office building in downtown Durham, NC The New York company purchased the 14-story property, formerly the...
Rentvcom KDF Communities has bought the 166-unit Five Points Senior Apartments in Huntington Beach, Calif, for $49 million, or $295,180/unit Colliers International brokered the deal The property, at 18561 Florida St, was developed as a 55-and-older...
Columbia Property Trust Inc sold a 45 percent stake in 221 Main St, a 381,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco, to Allianz Real Estate for $180 million Columbia had purchased it six years ago, when it was 81 percent leased Today, it's...