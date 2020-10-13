Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer The 1,015-room Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan will close permanently by the end of the year The 19-story property, at 45 East 45th St, is owned by Pakistan International Airlines It sits between Vanderbilt avenue and Madison...
The Real Deal Silverback Development plans on constructing a 200-unit apartment property at 580 Gerard Ave in the Bronx, NY The New York firm will set aside 30 percent of those units as affordable housing The property will include a retail component...
Crain’s New York Business The vacancy rate for Manhattan apartment properties last month increased to 6 percent, according to a report from Douglas Elliman That’s up from 2 percent last September and 51 percent in August Meanwhile, the...
Boston Business Journal NorthBridge Partners Inc has agreed to acquire the Showcase Cinema de Lux movie theater in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The Wakefield, Mass, developer is buying the property from National Amusements Inc NorthBridge plans...
ACORE Capital has provided $889 million of financing for the construction of the 236-unit Fremont Apartments that a venture of Lincoln Property Co and Bridge Investment Group is developing on the banks of the Willamette River in Portland, Ore The...
Dallas Morning News Centurion American Development Group broke ground this week on a 52-acre mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of North Richland Hills, Texas The project, dubbed City Point, is being built along Grapevine Highway on the site of...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $33 million of financing for the construction of 5803 Centre Ave, a 161-unit apartment property that’s being developed in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood The property, which will have 6,000 square feet...
Austin Business Journal Capital Commercial Investments Inc is building the Bergstrom Technology Park, a five-building complex near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport The property is being built on a 195-acre site in Austin, Texas, and...
Crain’s New York Business Flag Luxury Group plans on opening a 250-room Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood next fall The developer topped off the 45-story building in August Its top four floors will feature 16...