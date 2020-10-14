Log In or Subscribe to read more
Taurus Investment Holdings has acquired a 75 percent stake in six seniors-housing properties with 507 units in the Boston area in a deal valuing the portfolio at $200 million, or $394,477/unit The properties have been leveraged with $1406 million of...
Charlotte Business Journal A groundbreaking ceremony was held yesterday for The Exchange at Old Town Depot mixed-use project in Rock Hill, SC, a suburb of Charlotte, NC The $45 million project is being built on an entire city block at the corner of...
Charlotte Business Journal The Blackstone Group has paid $63 million, or about $198,113/unit, for The Palmer, a 318-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The New York investment manager bought the complex, at 2919 West Arrowhead Road, from a...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ferber Co has started construction on the 164-acre Cypress Ranch mixed-use development in Pasco County, Fla The Ponte Verde, Fla, developer is building the property on 164 acres on the south side of State Route 54 and the...
Orlando Business Journal Driftwood Capital wants to start construction soon on the 120-room Element Hotel in Melbourne, Fla, about 70 miles southeast of Orlando, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, developer is planning the Marriott-branded project for a...
Orlando Business Journal Foundry Commercial LLC is planning to start work on the second phase of the Princeton Oaks industrial development in Orlando, Fla The Orlando developer recently paid $45 million for roughly 632 acres that will be used for...
Kushner Cos has paid $113 million for a portfolio of three apartment properties with 710 units in Virginia The New York developer bought the properties from a venture of Drucker + Falk and LEM Capital, which had acquired them four years ago for...
Rentvcom A venture of Dedeaux Properties and Ledo Capital Group has sold the 46,400-square-foot Vernon Avenue Logistics Center in Vernon, Calif, for $1485 million, or $32004/sf The buyer, which was represented by Colliers International, was not...
REBusiness Online Nome Ventures has bought a 237,145-square-foot office building at 19191 South Vermont Ave in Torrance, Calif, for $555 million, or $23403/sf NKF brokered the deal for the seller, which was not identified CBRE Capital Markets...