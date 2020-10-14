Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Related Cos has filed six lawsuits in the New York State Supreme Court over unpaid rent and other charges at its Shops at Columbus Circle retail property in Manhattan’s Time Warner Center The developer is seeking $42 million from...
Commercial Observer Credit Suisse has provided $300 million of financing against Factory LIC, a 11 million-square-foot office complex in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Atlas Capital Group, Invesco and Partners...
Boston Business Journal A venture of the Matteson Cos and GFI Partners is planning a 123,400-square-foot office and research and development building in Boston It would construct the property on a site, at 80 West Broadway, next to the Amhreins...
Commercial Observer The 1,015-room Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan will close permanently by the end of the year The 19-story property, at 45 East 45th St, is owned by Pakistan International Airlines It sits between Vanderbilt avenue and Madison...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A former JLL Capital Markets investment-sales broker has alleged that the company terminated her in retaliation for her reporting what she claims was a misuse of sales commissions In a complaint filed in US...
The Real Deal Silverback Development plans on constructing a 200-unit apartment property at 580 Gerard Ave in the Bronx, NY The New York firm will set aside 30 percent of those units as affordable housing The property will include a retail component...
Crain’s New York Business The vacancy rate for Manhattan apartment properties last month increased to 6 percent, according to a report from Douglas Elliman That’s up from 2 percent last September and 51 percent in August Meanwhile, the...
Boston Business Journal NorthBridge Partners Inc has agreed to acquire the Showcase Cinema de Lux movie theater in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The Wakefield, Mass, developer is buying the property from National Amusements Inc NorthBridge plans...
Crain’s New York Business Flag Luxury Group plans on opening a 250-room Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood next fall The developer topped off the 45-story building in August Its top four floors will feature 16...