Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle LivCor, an affiliate of The Blackstone Group, has paid $74 million, or about $217,647/unit, for Sixes Ridge, a 340-unit apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Holly Springs, Ga Watkins Real Estate Group sold the...
Charlotte Business Journal A groundbreaking ceremony was held yesterday for The Exchange at Old Town Depot mixed-use project in Rock Hill, SC, a suburb of Charlotte, NC The $45 million project is being built on an entire city block at the corner of...
Charlotte Business Journal The Blackstone Group has paid $63 million, or about $198,113/unit, for The Palmer, a 318-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The New York investment manager bought the complex, at 2919 West Arrowhead Road, from a...
Orlando Business Journal Driftwood Capital wants to start construction soon on the 120-room Element Hotel in Melbourne, Fla, about 70 miles southeast of Orlando, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, developer is planning the Marriott-branded project for a...
Orlando Business Journal Foundry Commercial LLC is planning to start work on the second phase of the Princeton Oaks industrial development in Orlando, Fla The Orlando developer recently paid $45 million for roughly 632 acres that will be used for...
Dallas Business Journal A joint venture of Cawley Partners and the Haggard family has broken ground on a 120,000-square-foot office building in Plano, Texas The suburban Dallas property, which is being called The Parkwood, is being built near the...
Dallas Business Journal Hines has plans to build an 883,012-square-foot industrial park in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Houston developer is constructing the four-building property, dubbed Bison Grove Business Park, at 810 West Round...
Dallas Business Journal KeHe Distributors is planning to build a 994,000-square-foot industrial property in Dallas The Naperville, Ill, organic and specialty food distributor has tapped Core5 Industrial Partners to develop the property at 4450...
27-Story Office Building Planned for Downtown Dallas Dallas Morning News Harwood International has proposed building a 27-story office building in downtown Dallas The 360,000-square-foot property is being built on Harry Hines Boulevard near the...