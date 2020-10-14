Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kushner Cos has paid $113 million for a portfolio of three apartment properties with 710 units in Virginia The New York developer bought the properties from a venture of Drucker + Falk and LEM Capital, which had acquired them four years ago for...
Rentvcom A venture of Dedeaux Properties and Ledo Capital Group has sold the 46,400-square-foot Vernon Avenue Logistics Center in Vernon, Calif, for $1485 million, or $32004/sf The buyer, which was represented by Colliers International, was not...
REBusiness Online Nome Ventures has bought a 237,145-square-foot office building at 19191 South Vermont Ave in Torrance, Calif, for $555 million, or $23403/sf NKF brokered the deal for the seller, which was not identified CBRE Capital Markets...
Dallas Business Journal A joint venture of Cawley Partners and the Haggard family has broken ground on a 120,000-square-foot office building in Plano, Texas The suburban Dallas property, which is being called The Parkwood, is being built near the...
Dallas Business Journal Hines has plans to build an 883,012-square-foot industrial park in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Houston developer is constructing the four-building property, dubbed Bison Grove Business Park, at 810 West Round...
Dallas Business Journal KeHe Distributors is planning to build a 994,000-square-foot industrial property in Dallas The Naperville, Ill, organic and specialty food distributor has tapped Core5 Industrial Partners to develop the property at 4450...
Dallas Morning News Madera Residential has acquired the 322-unit Briscoe Apartments in Dallas for an undisclosed price The seller was not identified The deal was financed with an unspecified amount of acquisition financing from Prudential Insurance...
27-Story Office Building Planned for Downtown Dallas Dallas Morning News Harwood International has proposed building a 27-story office building in downtown Dallas The 360,000-square-foot property is being built on Harry Hines Boulevard near the...
Dallas Morning News NKF has been hired to market for sale Heritage Square, a two-building office property with about 370,000 square feet in Dallas An unidentified New England-based investor owns the property, whose buildings stand 10 and 11 stories...