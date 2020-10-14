Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal A joint venture of Cawley Partners and the Haggard family has broken ground on a 120,000-square-foot office building in Plano, Texas The suburban Dallas property, which is being called The Parkwood, is being built near the...
Dallas Business Journal Hines has plans to build an 883,012-square-foot industrial park in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Houston developer is constructing the four-building property, dubbed Bison Grove Business Park, at 810 West Round...
Dallas Business Journal KeHe Distributors is planning to build a 994,000-square-foot industrial property in Dallas The Naperville, Ill, organic and specialty food distributor has tapped Core5 Industrial Partners to develop the property at 4450...
San Antonio Business Journal Dalfen Industrial has bought a pair of industrial properties in Schertz, Texas, about 22 miles northeast of San Antonio The Dallas company purchased the buildings, a pair of last-mile distribution centers totaling...
Dallas Morning News Madera Residential has acquired the 322-unit Briscoe Apartments in Dallas for an undisclosed price The seller was not identified The deal was financed with an unspecified amount of acquisition financing from Prudential Insurance...
27-Story Office Building Planned for Downtown Dallas Dallas Morning News Harwood International has proposed building a 27-story office building in downtown Dallas The 360,000-square-foot property is being built on Harry Hines Boulevard near the...
Philadelphia Inquirer The Lenfest Institute for Journalism, which owns the Philadelphia Inquirer and Philadelphia Daily News newspapers, is in advanced talks to sell its printing plant in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa The buyer and...
Dallas Business Journal Denbury Inc has signed a lease for 104,841 square feet of headquarters space at the Legacy Union One office building in Plano, Texas The independent oil and gas company is subleasing three floors in the 12-story property from...
Dallas Morning News Microsoft has agreed to lease 80,000 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The tech giant is taking its space at the 340,000-sf VariSpace Southlake development at 1900 West Kirkwood Blvd It will...