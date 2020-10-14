Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital-raising for real estate investment funds declined to $207 billion during the third quarter, according to Preqin, from $454 billion in the second quarter It marks the lowest quarterly volume in at...
Jonathan Rose Cos, a long-time investor in affordable-housing properties, has raised its largest commingled fund ever, Rose Fund V, which was oversubscribed, with $525 million of equity commitments The company had set a $500 million top-end target...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pasquale Cardone, a Citi CMBS trader who left earlier this year, has launched an investment operation that’ll take opportunistic positions in CMBS and real estate equity securities He’s...
Timberland Partners so far has raised $62 million of a targeted $100 million of equity commitments for its seventh investment fund, Timberland Partners Apartment Fund VII The vehicle, which is pursuing properties in the Midwest and Southeastern...
Louis Rogers, a pioneer in the securitized tax-deferred exchange business, is taking aim at the institutional investment-management business His Capital Square Realty Advisors, which has sponsored some $22 billion of tax-advantaged investments, has...
The Boston company, led by Raanan Katz, who played on the Israeli national basketball team, is looking to take advantage of the dislocation in the retail real estate sector by buying small- to middle-market properties in New England and South...
Capital-raising for Torchlight Investors' latest commercial real estate debt fund has been moving along at a healthy pace as the New York investment manager already has raised $11 billion of the $15 billion it's targeting It launched capital-raising...
The San Francisco investment manager already has raised $21 billion for the vehicle, DivcoWest Fund VI That well exceeds the fund's $15 billion target and nears its $225 billion hard cap It's the largest investment fund ever for the...
The principals of Landmark Real Estate have joined forces with investment manager Isle Ranch Partners to form RanchHarbor, which will pursue middle-market apartment properties in the western United States It will target value-add properties...