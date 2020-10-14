Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom A venture of Dedeaux Properties and Ledo Capital Group has sold the 46,400-square-foot Vernon Avenue Logistics Center in Vernon, Calif, for $1485 million, or $32004/sf The buyer, which was represented by Colliers International, was not...
REBusiness Online Nome Ventures has bought a 237,145-square-foot office building at 19191 South Vermont Ave in Torrance, Calif, for $555 million, or $23403/sf NKF brokered the deal for the seller, which was not identified CBRE Capital Markets...
San Antonio Business Journal Dalfen Industrial has bought a pair of industrial properties in Schertz, Texas, about 22 miles northeast of San Antonio The Dallas company purchased the buildings, a pair of last-mile distribution centers totaling...
Dallas Morning News Madera Residential has acquired the 322-unit Briscoe Apartments in Dallas for an undisclosed price The seller was not identified The deal was financed with an unspecified amount of acquisition financing from Prudential Insurance...
Jonathan Rose Cos, a long-time investor in affordable-housing properties, has raised its largest commingled fund ever, Rose Fund V, which was oversubscribed, with $525 million of equity commitments The company had set a $500 million top-end target...
Philadelphia Inquirer The Lenfest Institute for Journalism, which owns the Philadelphia Inquirer and Philadelphia Daily News newspapers, is in advanced talks to sell its printing plant in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa The buyer and...
Los Angeles Times A venture of LIVWRK and DFH Partners has agreed to buy the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, an 869,000-square-foot retail center in Los Angeles The venture stepped in to buy the property, at 3650 West Martin Luther King Blvd,...
JCM Partners has the 232-unit Camden Parc Apartments at 199 Aegean Way in Vacaville, Calif, for $58 million, or $250,000/unit The Concord, Calif, property investor sold the property, 30 miles west of downtown Sacramento, to an investor group, Camden...
Trion Properties has partnered with AMC Investments to buy the 64-unit Hood Apartments at 1833 Southeast 6th St in Gresham, Ore, for $12 million, or $187,500/unit The partnership purchased the property from an investor group that was represented by...