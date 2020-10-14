Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Related Cos has filed six lawsuits in the New York State Supreme Court over unpaid rent and other charges at its Shops at Columbus Circle retail property in Manhattan’s Time Warner Center The developer is seeking $42 million from...
Commercial Observer Credit Suisse has provided $300 million of financing against Factory LIC, a 11 million-square-foot office complex in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Atlas Capital Group, Invesco and Partners...
Greystone has written a $2893 million Freddie Mac loan for the Summit, a recently completed 429-unit apartment building a block and a half from the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan’s midtown east area The loan allowed the 43-story...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by Deutsche Bank has provided $323 million of financing to help fund the $500 million acquisition of Silvercup Studios, a film and television production complex in the Bronx, NY, and...
Electra Capital, which traditionally had made preferred equity investments in apartment properties, has broadened its offerings to include bridge loans The Lake Park, Fla, lender has completed its first such loan, a $92 million mortgage against 4...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $171 million of financing against the 283,000-square-foot office building at 529 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Silverstein Properties, to retire $85 million of...
Los Angeles Business Journal Blackstone Group has provided $110 million of financing against the 288,000-square-foot office building at 900 Corporate Pointe in Culver City, Calif The loan was arranged by Cushman & Wakefield The property is owned...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has originated $485 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 372-unit Windsor Club at Legacy Park apartment property in Riverview, Fla, about 10 miles east of Tampa, Fla The loan allowed the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Silverstein Properties has secured $165 million of financing against the 651,981-square-foot office building at 120 Wall St in lower Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided $95 million of the debt, while...