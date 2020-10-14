Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp has sued Marriott International Inc, alleging that the hospitality company misappropriated $12 million from a maintenance and repair reserve at the now-shuttered Marriott East Side hotel in...
Commercial Observer Credit Suisse has provided $300 million of financing against Factory LIC, a 11 million-square-foot office complex in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Atlas Capital Group, Invesco and Partners...
NKF Capital Markets has originated $26 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 240-unit Loop at Wedgewood apartment complex in Lakeland, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Insula Cos of Sarasota, Fla, to retire $201 million of...
Greystone has written a $2893 million Freddie Mac loan for the Summit, a recently completed 429-unit apartment building a block and a half from the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan’s midtown east area The loan allowed the 43-story...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by Deutsche Bank has provided $323 million of financing to help fund the $500 million acquisition of Silvercup Studios, a film and television production complex in the Bronx, NY, and...
Electra Capital, which traditionally had made preferred equity investments in apartment properties, has broadened its offerings to include bridge loans The Lake Park, Fla, lender has completed its first such loan, a $92 million mortgage against 4...
Boston Business Journal A venture of the Matteson Cos and GFI Partners is planning a 123,400-square-foot office and research and development building in Boston It would construct the property on a site, at 80 West Broadway, next to the Amhreins...
Commercial Observer The 1,015-room Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan will close permanently by the end of the year The 19-story property, at 45 East 45th St, is owned by Pakistan International Airlines It sits between Vanderbilt avenue and Madison...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $171 million of financing against the 283,000-square-foot office building at 529 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Silverstein Properties, to retire $85 million of...