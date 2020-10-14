Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle LivCor, an affiliate of The Blackstone Group, has paid $74 million, or about $217,647/unit, for Sixes Ridge, a 340-unit apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Holly Springs, Ga Watkins Real Estate Group sold the...
Charlotte Business Journal The Blackstone Group has paid $63 million, or about $198,113/unit, for The Palmer, a 318-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The New York investment manager bought the complex, at 2919 West Arrowhead Road, from a...
Kushner Cos has paid $113 million for a portfolio of three apartment properties with 710 units in Virginia The New York developer bought the properties from a venture of Drucker + Falk and LEM Capital, which had acquired them four years ago for...
Rentvcom A venture of Dedeaux Properties and Ledo Capital Group has sold the 46,400-square-foot Vernon Avenue Logistics Center in Vernon, Calif, for $1485 million, or $32004/sf The buyer, which was represented by Colliers International, was not...
REBusiness Online Nome Ventures has bought a 237,145-square-foot office building at 19191 South Vermont Ave in Torrance, Calif, for $555 million, or $23403/sf NKF brokered the deal for the seller, which was not identified CBRE Capital Markets...
San Antonio Business Journal Dalfen Industrial has bought a pair of industrial properties in Schertz, Texas, about 22 miles northeast of San Antonio The Dallas company purchased the buildings, a pair of last-mile distribution centers totaling...
Dallas Morning News Madera Residential has acquired the 322-unit Briscoe Apartments in Dallas for an undisclosed price The seller was not identified The deal was financed with an unspecified amount of acquisition financing from Prudential Insurance...
Jonathan Rose Cos, a long-time investor in affordable-housing properties, has raised its largest commingled fund ever, Rose Fund V, which was oversubscribed, with $525 million of equity commitments The company had set a $500 million top-end target...
Philadelphia Inquirer The Lenfest Institute for Journalism, which owns the Philadelphia Inquirer and Philadelphia Daily News newspapers, is in advanced talks to sell its printing plant in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa The buyer and...