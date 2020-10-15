Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow A venture of JM Zell and Hexagon has proposed building two apartment properties with 711 units in Alexandria, Va It plans to break ground next year on the first building, which will stand 30 stories and have 372 units The other building will...
Bisnow A venture of Toll Brothers and JLB Realty has filed plans to build a 458-unit residential property in Chantilly, Va The complex will sit on a nine-acre parcel on the western portion of the 101-acre Commonwealth Centre mixed-use development,...
Commercial Observer Developer Robert Leaf has secured a $32 million bridge loan against the 110-unit Millennia apartment project in New Rochelle, NY MF1 Capital provided the two-year loan, which allowed Leaf to retire about $25 million of...
Dallas Morning News Best Choice Products is leasing more than 400,000 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas The Tustin, Calif, online retailer is taking its space at the Prologis Mesquite Business Park along Samuell...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners is planning to build a 150,000-square-foot office building near Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas The developer hopes to start work on the four-story property, at 2221 West Mockingbird Lane, next year It will...
Charlotte Business Journal A groundbreaking ceremony was held yesterday for The Exchange at Old Town Depot mixed-use project in Rock Hill, SC, a suburb of Charlotte, NC The $45 million project is being built on an entire city block at the corner of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ferber Co has started construction on the 164-acre Cypress Ranch mixed-use development in Pasco County, Fla The Ponte Verde, Fla, developer is building the property on 164 acres on the south side of State Route 54 and the...
Orlando Business Journal Driftwood Capital wants to start construction soon on the 120-room Element Hotel in Melbourne, Fla, about 70 miles southeast of Orlando, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, developer is planning the Marriott-branded project for a...
Orlando Business Journal Foundry Commercial LLC is planning to start work on the second phase of the Princeton Oaks industrial development in Orlando, Fla The Orlando developer recently paid $45 million for roughly 632 acres that will be used for...