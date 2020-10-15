Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow A venture of Toll Brothers and JLB Realty has filed plans to build a 458-unit residential property in Chantilly, Va The complex will sit on a nine-acre parcel on the western portion of the 101-acre Commonwealth Centre mixed-use development,...
Commercial Observer Developer Robert Leaf has secured a $32 million bridge loan against the 110-unit Millennia apartment project in New Rochelle, NY MF1 Capital provided the two-year loan, which allowed Leaf to retire about $25 million of...
Dallas Business Journal Blue Star Land Co has plans to build an 11-story office project in Frisco, Texas, a suburb of Dallas The building will have between 300,000 and 325,000 square feet and be part of The Star mixed-use development, at the...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners is planning to build a 150,000-square-foot office building near Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas The developer hopes to start work on the four-story property, at 2221 West Mockingbird Lane, next year It will...
Charlotte Business Journal A groundbreaking ceremony was held yesterday for The Exchange at Old Town Depot mixed-use project in Rock Hill, SC, a suburb of Charlotte, NC The $45 million project is being built on an entire city block at the corner of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ferber Co has started construction on the 164-acre Cypress Ranch mixed-use development in Pasco County, Fla The Ponte Verde, Fla, developer is building the property on 164 acres on the south side of State Route 54 and the...
Orlando Business Journal Driftwood Capital wants to start construction soon on the 120-room Element Hotel in Melbourne, Fla, about 70 miles southeast of Orlando, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, developer is planning the Marriott-branded project for a...
Orlando Business Journal Foundry Commercial LLC is planning to start work on the second phase of the Princeton Oaks industrial development in Orlando, Fla The Orlando developer recently paid $45 million for roughly 632 acres that will be used for...
Dallas Business Journal A joint venture of Cawley Partners and the Haggard family has broken ground on a 120,000-square-foot office building in Plano, Texas The suburban Dallas property, which is being called The Parkwood, is being built near the...