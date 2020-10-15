Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Magna Hospitality is buying the loans against a pair of hotels with a combined 463 rooms in Manhattan The Warwick, RI, investment manager is acquiring a $56 million loan against the 239-room Fairfield Inn & Suites, at 325 West 33rd...
Commercial Observer Developer Robert Leaf has secured a $32 million bridge loan against the 110-unit Millennia apartment project in New Rochelle, NY MF1 Capital provided the two-year loan, which allowed Leaf to retire about $25 million of...
Crain’s New York Business Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp has sued Marriott International Inc, alleging that the hospitality company misappropriated $12 million from a maintenance and repair reserve at the now-shuttered Marriott East Side hotel in...
The Real Deal Related Cos has filed six lawsuits in the New York State Supreme Court over unpaid rent and other charges at its Shops at Columbus Circle retail property in Manhattan’s Time Warner Center The developer is seeking $42 million from...
Commercial Observer Credit Suisse has provided $300 million of financing against Factory LIC, a 11 million-square-foot office complex in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Atlas Capital Group, Invesco and Partners...
Boston Business Journal A venture of the Matteson Cos and GFI Partners is planning a 123,400-square-foot office and research and development building in Boston It would construct the property on a site, at 80 West Broadway, next to the Amhreins...
Commercial Observer The 1,015-room Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan will close permanently by the end of the year The 19-story property, at 45 East 45th St, is owned by Pakistan International Airlines It sits between Vanderbilt avenue and Madison...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A former JLL Capital Markets investment-sales broker has alleged that the company terminated her in retaliation for her reporting what she claims was a misuse of sales commissions In a complaint filed in US...
The Real Deal Silverback Development plans on constructing a 200-unit apartment property at 580 Gerard Ave in the Bronx, NY The New York firm will set aside 30 percent of those units as affordable housing The property will include a retail component...