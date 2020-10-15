Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report RK Properties has paid $66 million, or $222,973/unit, for the 296-unit Coda Apartments in Orlando, Fla The Long Beach, Calif, company bought the property on behalf of a Delaware Statutory Trust it sponsored...
AXA Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co has provided $1363 million of financing against the 576-unit apartment property at 200 Water St in lower Manhattan The loan allowed the property's owner, Rockrose Development Corp of New York, to retire...
Haven Realty Capital is teaming with an affiliate of Walton Street Capital in a $1337 million deal to buy 537 single-family rental properties in the Atlanta area The venture has completed the purchase of the first 113 homes All are being acquired...
The Real Deal Magna Hospitality is buying the loans against a pair of hotels with a combined 463 rooms in Manhattan The Warwick, RI, investment manager is acquiring a $56 million loan against the 239-room Fairfield Inn & Suites, at 325 West 33rd...
The Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency has provided $29 million of financing against the 151-unit Town Brook House apartment building in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass The agency, commonly referred to as MassHousing, funds the loans it provides...
Rentvcom Healthcare Realty Trust has bought the 22,600-square-foot Trico Sycamore Plaza medical-office building in Orange, Calif, for $14 million, or $61947/sf The seller, which was not identified, developed the property in 2003 and renovated it in...
Taurus Investment Holdings has acquired a 75 percent stake in six seniors-housing properties with 507 units in the Boston area in a deal valuing the portfolio at $200 million, or $394,477/unit The properties have been leveraged with $1406 million of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle LivCor, an affiliate of The Blackstone Group, has paid $74 million, or about $217,647/unit, for Sixes Ridge, a 340-unit apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Holly Springs, Ga Watkins Real Estate Group sold the...
Charlotte Business Journal The Blackstone Group has paid $63 million, or about $198,113/unit, for The Palmer, a 318-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The New York investment manager bought the complex, at 2919 West Arrowhead Road, from a...