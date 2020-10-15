Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Nash Finch Co, a food distributor, has signed a lease to fully occupy the 364,000-square-foot industrial property at 8024 Telegraph Road in Severn, Md Provender Partners owns the distribution center, which is about 15 miles south...
Dallas Business Journal Blue Star Land Co has plans to build an 11-story office project in Frisco, Texas, a suburb of Dallas The building will have between 300,000 and 325,000 square feet and be part of The Star mixed-use development, at the...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners is planning to build a 150,000-square-foot office building near Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas The developer hopes to start work on the four-story property, at 2221 West Mockingbird Lane, next year It will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The average asking rent for ground-floor retail spaces in Manhattan declined in the third quarter by 128 percent when compared with last year, to $659/sf, according to CBRE That represented a 42 percent...
Dallas Business Journal A joint venture of Cawley Partners and the Haggard family has broken ground on a 120,000-square-foot office building in Plano, Texas The suburban Dallas property, which is being called The Parkwood, is being built near the...
Dallas Business Journal Hines has plans to build an 883,012-square-foot industrial park in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Houston developer is constructing the four-building property, dubbed Bison Grove Business Park, at 810 West Round...
Dallas Business Journal KeHe Distributors is planning to build a 994,000-square-foot industrial property in Dallas The Naperville, Ill, organic and specialty food distributor has tapped Core5 Industrial Partners to develop the property at 4450...
San Antonio Business Journal Dalfen Industrial has bought a pair of industrial properties in Schertz, Texas, about 22 miles northeast of San Antonio The Dallas company purchased the buildings, a pair of last-mile distribution centers totaling...
Dallas Morning News Madera Residential has acquired the 322-unit Briscoe Apartments in Dallas for an undisclosed price The seller was not identified The deal was financed with an unspecified amount of acquisition financing from Prudential Insurance...