Dallas Business Journal Westcore Properties has purchased a portfolio of 35 industrial buildings totaling 31 million square feet in Texas The San Diego company acquired the portfolio from Stonelake Capital Partners, which had assembled it between...
Rentvcom Jevan Capital has sold the 90,700-square-foot Fordham office property in Phoenix for $1675 million, or $18467/sf The buyer was not identified Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal Jevan, a Phoenix investment company,...
South Florida Business Journal Seritage Growth Properties has sold the 106,000-square-foot retail property at 1460 West 49th St in Hialeah, Fla, for $21 million, or about $19811/sf Affiliate of CTO Realty Growth of Daytona Beach, Fla, bought the...
A venture of Bain Capital Real Estate and Phase 3 Real Estate Partners Inc has completed the sale of the Genesis South San Francisco life-sciences complex to Ventas Inc, in a deal valued at $102 billion, or $1,28050/sf The three-building complex,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report RK Properties has paid $66 million, or $222,973/unit, for the 296-unit Coda Apartments in Orlando, Fla The Long Beach, Calif, company bought the property on behalf of a Delaware Statutory Trust it sponsored...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $168 million mortgage against the Park Place Mall in Tucson, Ariz, has moved to special servicing as it’s expected to default The property’s owner, meanwhile, has indicated that it is...
Haven Realty Capital is teaming with an affiliate of Walton Street Capital in a $1337 million deal to buy 537 single-family rental properties in the Atlanta area The venture has completed the purchase of the first 113 homes All are being acquired...
The Real Deal Magna Hospitality is buying the loans against a pair of hotels with a combined 463 rooms in Manhattan The Warwick, RI, investment manager is acquiring a $56 million loan against the 239-room Fairfield Inn & Suites, at 325 West 33rd...
Rentvcom Healthcare Realty Trust has bought the 22,600-square-foot Trico Sycamore Plaza medical-office building in Orange, Calif, for $14 million, or $61947/sf The seller, which was not identified, developed the property in 2003 and renovated it in...