Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Avery Hall Investments has filed plans to construct a 70,000-square-foot commercial building in Brooklyn, NY The one-story property, at 499 President St, will have 139 parking spaces and a loading berth The type of...
Real Estate NJ Western Carriers has signed a lease for 113,623 square feet at 5905 Westside Ave in North Bergen, NJ The industrial property is about nine miles west of Manhattan The logistics company serves the wine and spirits...
Bisnow A venture of JM Zell and Hexagon has proposed building two apartment properties with 711 units in Alexandria, Va It plans to break ground next year on the first building, which will stand 30 stories and have 372 units The other building will...
Bisnow A venture of Toll Brothers and JLB Realty has filed plans to build a 458-unit residential property in Chantilly, Va The complex will sit on a nine-acre parcel on the western portion of the 101-acre Commonwealth Centre mixed-use development,...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp and Deka Immobilien Investment GmbH has withdrawn its lawsuit against Marriott International Inc over the Marriott East Side hotel in Manhattan The suit, which was filed...
The Real Deal Magna Hospitality is buying the loans against a pair of hotels with a combined 463 rooms in Manhattan The Warwick, RI, investment manager is acquiring a $56 million loan against the 239-room Fairfield Inn & Suites, at 325 West 33rd...
Commercial Observer Developer Robert Leaf has secured a $32 million bridge loan against the 110-unit Millennia apartment project in New Rochelle, NY MF1 Capital provided the two-year loan, which allowed Leaf to retire about $25 million of...
Dallas Business Journal Blue Star Land Co has plans to build an 11-story office project in Frisco, Texas, a suburb of Dallas The building will have between 300,000 and 325,000 square feet and be part of The Star mixed-use development, at the...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners is planning to build a 150,000-square-foot office building near Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas The developer hopes to start work on the four-story property, at 2221 West Mockingbird Lane, next year It will...