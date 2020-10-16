Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Owners of apartment properties lost an estimated $92 billion of revenue from missed rental payments in the third quarter, according to a study by the Mortgage Bankers Association That was up slightly from...
Dallas Business Journal APL Logistics Warehouse Management Services has leased 121,400 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The global supply-chain logistics company is occupying its space at 2801 West Rochelle Road,...
Crain’s New York Business Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for 975,000 square feet of space at the Matrix Global Logistics Park in Staten Island, NY The online retail giant already leases a 450,000-sf warehouse and an 855,000-sf distribution...
Crain’s New York Business Avery Hall Investments has filed plans to construct a 70,000-square-foot commercial building in Brooklyn, NY The one-story property, at 499 President St, will have 139 parking spaces and a loading berth The type of...
Commercial Observer Nash Finch Co, a food distributor, has signed a lease to fully occupy the 364,000-square-foot industrial property at 8024 Telegraph Road in Severn, Md Provender Partners owns the distribution center, which is about 15 miles south...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp and Deka Immobilien Investment GmbH has withdrawn its lawsuit against Marriott International Inc over the Marriott East Side hotel in Manhattan The suit, which was filed...
The Real Deal Magna Hospitality is buying the loans against a pair of hotels with a combined 463 rooms in Manhattan The Warwick, RI, investment manager is acquiring a $56 million loan against the 239-room Fairfield Inn & Suites, at 325 West 33rd...
Commercial Observer Developer Robert Leaf has secured a $32 million bridge loan against the 110-unit Millennia apartment project in New Rochelle, NY MF1 Capital provided the two-year loan, which allowed Leaf to retire about $25 million of...
Dallas Morning News Best Choice Products is leasing more than 400,000 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas The Tustin, Calif, online retailer is taking its space at the Prologis Mesquite Business Park along Samuell...