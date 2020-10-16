Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Owners of apartment properties lost an estimated $92 billion of revenue from missed rental payments in the third quarter, according to a study by the Mortgage Bankers Association That was up slightly from...
Dallas Business Journal Westcore Properties has purchased a portfolio of 35 industrial buildings totaling 31 million square feet in Texas The San Diego company acquired the portfolio from Stonelake Capital Partners, which had assembled it between...
Real Estate NJ Western Carriers has signed a lease for 113,623 square feet at 5905 Westside Ave in North Bergen, NJ The industrial property is about nine miles west of Manhattan The logistics company serves the wine and spirits...
Commercial Observer Nash Finch Co, a food distributor, has signed a lease to fully occupy the 364,000-square-foot industrial property at 8024 Telegraph Road in Severn, Md Provender Partners owns the distribution center, which is about 15 miles south...
Dallas Business Journal Blue Star Land Co has plans to build an 11-story office project in Frisco, Texas, a suburb of Dallas The building will have between 300,000 and 325,000 square feet and be part of The Star mixed-use development, at the...
Dallas Morning News Best Choice Products is leasing more than 400,000 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas The Tustin, Calif, online retailer is taking its space at the Prologis Mesquite Business Park along Samuell...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners is planning to build a 150,000-square-foot office building near Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas The developer hopes to start work on the four-story property, at 2221 West Mockingbird Lane, next year It will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The average asking rent for ground-floor retail spaces in Manhattan declined in the third quarter by 128 percent when compared with last year, to $659/sf, according to CBRE That represented a 42 percent...
Dallas Business Journal A joint venture of Cawley Partners and the Haggard family has broken ground on a 120,000-square-foot office building in Plano, Texas The suburban Dallas property, which is being called The Parkwood, is being built near the...