Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Owners of apartment properties lost an estimated $92 billion of revenue from missed rental payments in the third quarter, according to a study by the Mortgage Bankers Association That was up slightly from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report RK Properties has paid $66 million, or $222,973/unit, for the 296-unit Coda Apartments in Orlando, Fla The Long Beach, Calif, company bought the property on behalf of a Delaware Statutory Trust it sponsored...
AXA Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co has provided $1363 million of financing against the 576-unit apartment property at 200 Water St in lower Manhattan The loan allowed the property's owner, Rockrose Development Corp of New York, to retire...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $168 million mortgage against the Park Place Mall in Tucson, Ariz, has moved to special servicing as it’s expected to default The property’s owner, meanwhile, has indicated that it is...
The Real Deal Magna Hospitality is buying the loans against a pair of hotels with a combined 463 rooms in Manhattan The Warwick, RI, investment manager is acquiring a $56 million loan against the 239-room Fairfield Inn & Suites, at 325 West 33rd...
The Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency has provided $29 million of financing against the 151-unit Town Brook House apartment building in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass The agency, commonly referred to as MassHousing, funds the loans it provides...
The Real Deal Related Cos has filed six lawsuits in the New York State Supreme Court over unpaid rent and other charges at its Shops at Columbus Circle retail property in Manhattan’s Time Warner Center The developer is seeking $42 million from...
Commercial Observer Credit Suisse has provided $300 million of financing against Factory LIC, a 11 million-square-foot office complex in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Atlas Capital Group, Invesco and Partners...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The owner of the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel has negotiated the modification of the property’s $975 million CMBS loan The owner, Fontainebleau Development, is now able to defer the hefty deposits...