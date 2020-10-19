Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle LivCor, a unit of Blackstone Group, has bought Cortland Lex, a 360-unit apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga, for $87 million, or about $241,667/unit Cortland, an Atlanta apartment company, sold the...
South Florida Business Journal Tamiami Office Holdings LLC has sold the 35,772-square-foot office building at 12135 SW 128th Court in Kendall, Fla, for $117 million, or about $32707/sf An affiliate of Boyd Watterson Asset Management bought the...
Commercial Observer A venture of MAG Partners, Atalaya, Safanad and Qualitas, an Australian asset manager, has secured $173 million of construction financing for a 479-unit apartment project in Manhattan Madison Realty Capital provided the...
Dallas Morning News Stream Realty Partners is planning to build a business park with more than 500,000 square feet near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The development and brokerage company recently filed plans with the state to develop...
Crain’s New York Business Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for 975,000 square feet of space at the Matrix Global Logistics Park in Staten Island, NY The online retail giant already leases a 450,000-sf warehouse and an 855,000-sf distribution...
Crain’s New York Business Avery Hall Investments has filed plans to construct a 70,000-square-foot commercial building in Brooklyn, NY The one-story property, at 499 President St, will have 139 parking spaces and a loading berth The type of...
South Florida Business Journal Seritage Growth Properties has sold the 106,000-square-foot retail property at 1460 West 49th St in Hialeah, Fla, for $21 million, or about $19811/sf Affiliate of CTO Realty Growth of Daytona Beach, Fla, bought the...
South Florida Business Journal SF Partners of Miami has sold Concept II Towers, a two-building office property in Lake Worth Beach, Fla, for $109 million, or about $11275/sf A company controlled by Miami investor Allen Chelminsky bought the...
Bisnow A venture of JM Zell and Hexagon has proposed building two apartment properties with 711 units in Alexandria, Va It plans to break ground next year on the first building, which will stand 30 stories and have 372 units The other building will...