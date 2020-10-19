Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Lansing Melbourne Group has proposed developing a 294-unit apartment property in Concord, NC The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company is planning the three-building development for three different sites: 26 Union St, 30 Market St...
Commercial Observer A venture of MAG Partners, Atalaya, Safanad and Qualitas, an Australian asset manager, has secured $173 million of construction financing for a 479-unit apartment project in Manhattan Madison Realty Capital provided the...
Dallas CityBizList Hamilton Zanze has sold Fountains at Steeplechase, a 368-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed The San Francisco real estate investment company had bought the...
San Antonio Business Journal Univest Inc has bought the 328-unit Legacy Creekside Apartments in San Antonio for an undisclosed price White-Conlee Builders of San Antonio sold the complex, which opened two years ago at 7210 Potranco Road Berkadia...
Dallas Business Journal Westcore Properties has purchased a portfolio of 35 industrial buildings totaling 31 million square feet in Texas The San Diego company acquired the portfolio from Stonelake Capital Partners, which had assembled it between...
Dallas Business Journal APL Logistics Warehouse Management Services has leased 121,400 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The global supply-chain logistics company is occupying its space at 2801 West Rochelle Road,...
Crain’s New York Business Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for 975,000 square feet of space at the Matrix Global Logistics Park in Staten Island, NY The online retail giant already leases a 450,000-sf warehouse and an 855,000-sf distribution...
Crain’s New York Business Avery Hall Investments has filed plans to construct a 70,000-square-foot commercial building in Brooklyn, NY The one-story property, at 499 President St, will have 139 parking spaces and a loading berth The type of...
Bisnow A venture of JM Zell and Hexagon has proposed building two apartment properties with 711 units in Alexandria, Va It plans to break ground next year on the first building, which will stand 30 stories and have 372 units The other building will...