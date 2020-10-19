Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture between DRA Advisors and Prescott Partners has paid $130 million, or just more than $188/sf, for the 691,036-square-foot Nimbus Corporate Center in Beaverton, Ore The flex-office property, with 16 buildings at 8910-9775 SW Gemini Drive and...
Western Wealth Capital has paid $1175 million, or $178,300/unit, for the 659-unit Onnix apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment manager bought the property, at 1500 East Broadway Road, from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Monday Properties and neo capital of London has paid $76 million, or about $326/sf, for the Shirlington Tower, a 233,446-square-foot office property in Arlington, Va It acquired the eight-story...
Atlanta Business Chronicle LivCor, a unit of Blackstone Group, has bought Cortland Lex, a 360-unit apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga, for $87 million, or about $241,667/unit Cortland, an Atlanta apartment company, sold the...
South Florida Business Journal Tamiami Office Holdings LLC has sold the 35,772-square-foot office building at 12135 SW 128th Court in Kendall, Fla, for $117 million, or about $32707/sf An affiliate of Boyd Watterson Asset Management bought the...
Dallas Morning News Stream Realty Partners is planning to build a business park with more than 500,000 square feet near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The development and brokerage company recently filed plans with the state to develop...
San Antonio Business Journal Univest Inc has bought the 328-unit Legacy Creekside Apartments in San Antonio for an undisclosed price White-Conlee Builders of San Antonio sold the complex, which opened two years ago at 7210 Potranco Road Berkadia...
Rentvcom Advanced Real Estate Services Inc has bought The Crossings, a 346-unit apartment complex in Chino Hills, Calif, for $130 million, or $375,722/unit Berkadia brokered the deal on behalf of the buyer The seller was not disclosed The deal was...
Dallas Business Journal Westcore Properties has purchased a portfolio of 35 industrial buildings totaling 31 million square feet in Texas The San Diego company acquired the portfolio from Stonelake Capital Partners, which had assembled it between...