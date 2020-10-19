Log In or Subscribe to read more
SitusAMC Holdings Corp has acquired the loan-servicing and asset-management platforms of Cohen Financial, adding 6,900 loans with a balance of $34 billion The deal bolsters the size of SitusAMC’s portfolio to 10,000 loans with a balance of...
Condor Hospitality Trust Inc, which more than a year ago had agreed to be acquired by NexPoint Hospitality Trust, said it has terminated the deal because its suitor had failed to complete its purchase Condor, a Norfolk, Neb, company formerly known...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Dwight Capital has acquired Love Funding, a unit of Midland States Bank that originates loans under US Department of Housing and Urban Development programs The acquisition beefs up Dwight’s volume of...
ACRES Capital Corp has acquired the management contract for Exantas Capital Corp, a New York mortgage REIT that had been squeezed by margin calls from its lenders when the coronavirus hit The transaction more than doubles ACRES' assets under...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NexPoint Advisors, which sponsors a number of traded and non-traded investment vehicles, has agreed to acquire Jernigan Capital Inc in a deal valued at $900 million The proposed acquisition of Jernigan, a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mack-Cali Realty Corp, which since last year has been under pressure to spin off its apartment holdings, is considering splitting itself into two components or selling itself outright But for now, the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Marcus & Millichap Inc is said to be acquiring Mission Capital Advisors, broadening its mortgage banking business and giving it chops in the loan sales sector The pending acquisition was first reported...
Benchmark Real Estate Group, a New York investment manager, is looking to raise up to $200 million for what's commonly referred to as a blank-check company, or special-purpose acquisition company, which is designed to buy an existing operating...
Houston Business Journal Construction is underway on a 116,500-square-foot medical-office building in Houston Healthpeak Properties Inc is developing the five-story property at 7500 Fannin St It already is 36 percent preleased and will include a...